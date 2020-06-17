Fox's Martha MacCallum tried a gotcha question on guest Dr. Wendy Osefo designed to justify the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks after he grabbed an officer’s Taser. It didn’t go well.

MACCALLUM: As someone who has, as you say, a brother in the NYPD, how would you feel if your brother was in the middle of an arrest and was made vulnerable like that, in that situation?

OSEFO: My brother has been in the middle of an arrest and my brother has never killed anyone. The facts are black people are two times more likely to be killed by police officers. The facts are this police officer, after he shot this black man in his back, he kicked him and then he said, “I got him.”

Now, my question to you is, you’re right. This individual may have escalated the situation. But we pay police officers to de-escalate situations. One person is paid, another person is not. If you cannot do your job, if you cannot de-escalate a situation, then you need to quit. Because that is why we pay you, is to do your job.

