CNBC announced that Shepard Smith has joined the network and will host hourlong newscasts on weekdays at 7 PM ET, starting in the fall.

Smith abruptly resigned from Fox News in October, not long after Donald Trump whined that Fox “doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be” and a few days after William Barr had a private meeting with Rupert Murdoch. It also followed a nasty spat with Tucker Carlson in which Carlson sided with a pro-Trump guest over colleagues who were critical of Dear Leader. Fox management reportedly took Carlson’s side.

But now Smith will be on CNBC. From the network:

The newscast, which will be called “The News with Shepard Smith,” is set to launch in the fall. Smith’s title will be chief general news anchor and chief breaking general news anchor.

CNBC’s announcement also included this dig at Fox:

“I am honored to continue to pursue the truth, both for CNBC’s loyal viewers and for those who have been following my reporting for decades in good times and in bad,” Smith said in a press release.

Recently, it has been reported that NBC is “considering a prime-time lineup of conservative-leaning shows” for CNBC. While Smith may be a truth-teller with integrity, he is not a liberal. I, personally, know this because I watched one of his old weekday shows, Fox Report with Shepard Smith, for several weeks as a researcher for the documentary Outfoxed: Rupert Murdoch’s War on Journalism, in 2004.

But even if you don’t believe me, the fact that Smith spent 23 years at Fox is pretty much the proof of the pudding. Smith said of Fox founder Roger Ailes, “I loved him like a father.” Also, Smith could have had his pick of CNN or MSNBC. Why go to CNBC when he has always been a general news reporter?

