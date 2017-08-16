Shepard Smith noted that Republicans are usually happy to appear on Fox News but despite working “very hard” at reaching out “throughout the day” today, Fox was unable to find a single one willing to defend Donald Trump’s comments about Charlottesville.

However, while nobody was willing to defend Trump, Smith also couldn’t find any Republicans with enough spine to directly call out Trump, either. Instead, Smith reported, they condemn Trump’s behavior but in generalities.

From Media Matters:

SMITH: Our booking team - and they're good - reached out to Republicans of all stripes, across the country today. Let's be honest, Republicans often don't really mind coming on Fox News Channel. We couldn't get anyone to come and defend him here, because we thought, in balance, someone should do that. We worked very hard at it throughout the day, and we were unsuccessful. And of those who are condemning the president's condemnable actions, I've not heard any prominent leaders, former presidents, members of the House or the Senate use his name while speaking in generalities.

Watch it below, from the August 16, 2017 Shepard Smith Reporting, via Media Matters.