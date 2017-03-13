Fox News anchor Shepard Smith blasted Kellyanne Conway’s problems with the truth today. He started by saying, “We really don’t quote [her] much any more because – well, history.” Then he made an exception because of her ridiculous attempt to validate Donald Trump’s claim of being wiretapped by President Obama.

Smith opened his show by saying the following:

SMITH: A House committee setting a deadline today for President Trump to hand over evidence to support his claim that President Obama tapped his phone. So far, there’s absolutely nothing. But his senior advisor, Kellyanne Conway, whom we really don’t quote much any more because – well, history – is noting that phones aren’t the only way people spy on people. For instance, what about televisions? And then she said… your microwave.

But there was more.

Later, Smith said Kelly’s “previous words have been – well, up for debate.” He then played a clip of her defending Trump by saying that there are many ways to spy on people. She cited as an example, “microwaves that turn into cameras.”

SMITH: Microwaves that turn into cameras a fact of modern life? Microwaves do not turn into cameras. Fox News can now confirm microwaves heat food, cameras take pictures.

Ouch!

Watch it below, from the March 13, 2017 Shepard Smith Reporting.