Fox News anchor Shepard Smith demolished the White House’s excuse for banning CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins from a press event yesterday. Then he called on viewers not to let politics keep them from standing on guard against the Trump administration's other attacks on the press.

In an epic 10:31 segment, Smith defended the questioning of Donald Trump that got Collins barred, explained why it’s so important for the entire press corps to stand together against White House efforts to squelch questions it doesn’t like and shredded Trump’s attacks on the press as the “enemy of the people.”

Smith closed by sounding the alarm about such behavior:

SMITH: [W]hen the president attacks journalists, we question his motivation and try to discover the underlying reason. For historically, those who regularly and as a manner of pattern attack the messenger, who degrade and belittle the purveyors of truth and work to diminish the free press, often find the facts displeasing and endeavor to keep you from knowing them. We are on guard and we hope - politics aside, for the greater good - that you are, too.

Watch it below, from the July 26, 2018 Shepard Smith Reporting.