Today, the brother of murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich begged Sean Hannity’s Fox News producer to stop suggesting that Rich was part of some conspiracy to leak material to Wikileaks. So far, it looks like Hannity has not found that decency.

From CNN:

The brother of slain Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich wrote a letter on Tuesday to the executive producer of Sean Hannity’s Fox News show pleading with him to find “decency and kindness” in his heart and stop spreading an unproven conspiracy theory about the unsolved murder. “Think about how you would feel losing a son or brother. And while dealing with this, you had baseless accusations of your lost family member being part of a vast conspiracy,” Aaron Rich wrote in the letter to “Hannity” executive producer Porter Berry, a copy of which was provided to CNN. “As the family, we would hope to be the first people to learn about any such evidence and reasons for Seth’s death,” he added. “It is a travesty that you would prompt false conspiracy theories and other people’s agendas rather than work with the family to learn the truth.”

Despite the plea, Hannity shows no sign of decency. As I wrote yesterday, his promotion of this conspiracy theory, which he thinks will exonerate Donald Trump from Russiagate, fits Hannity’s pattern of disregard for decency in service of his political/personal agenda.

The CNN article was published at 4:31 ET, a little over an hour ago as I write this. Hannity tweeted about 30 minutes ago this phony baloney concern for the family:

I said publicly over and over to the Rich Family they are in my thoughts and prayers. I m trying to find the truth as the Mom Dad bro asked https://t.co/op11hVRlWW — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 23, 2017

Yeah, they’re in his thoughts and prayers – as he smears Seth with unproven theories. According to the Rich family spokesman, Hannity has never even reached out to the family.

Watch Hannity discredit legitimate reporting about Trump’s leaking of classified information to Russia while promoting the fake Rich story below, from the May 16, 2017 Hannity show.