Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with a particularly nasty form of brain cancer, it was announced tonight.

From The New York Times:

Senator John McCain of Arizona, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee known for his independent streak over more than three decades in the Senate, has brain cancer, his office disclosed Wednesday night in a statement from the Mayo Clinic. The statement said the medical condition was discovered after Mr. McCain, 80, who was re-elected to a sixth term in November, underwent surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. [...] Dr. Eugene S. Flamm, chairman of neurosurgery at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx, said that “a glioblastoma is the most common and most malignant of brain tumors.” The median survival is about 16 months, he said.

Fox News host Meghan McCain, Senator McCain's daughter, issued a poignant statement tonight:

We've had plenty of criticisms of Meghan McCain's punditry but tonight we put them aside and wish her and the rest of her family all the best.

Watch the Fox News report on the news below.