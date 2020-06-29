Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) visited Fox News on Saturday, mostly to praise the Republicans’ police reform bill and slam that of the Democrats. But near the end, when asked about Donald Trump’s refusal to wear a face mask, Daines gave him an undeserved pass.

Before getting to face masks, Daines complained about Democrats not supporting the Republican bill. Ignoring the fact that Democrats and activists say the bill doesn’t go far enough, Daines went straight to political attacks. He accused the Democrats of trying to use police reform as “an election issue” because “they want to use this to beat President Trump.” Then he had the audacity to claim that Republicans are “working to unite our country” but that Democrats are “working to divide us.”

Host Neil Cavuto shot back, “You might be stunned to learn the Democrats are saying the same of you.”

Near the end of the discussion, Cavuto asked Daines about Trump’s refusal to wear a face mask, despite the surge in coronavirus cases. “Do you think he should, and that would send a signal to Americans, yet this is probably a good idea not to spread this thing?”

“The president will decide what he wants to do,” Daines said. “Let’s not forget, the president’s very well protected. When people come to meet with the president, they’re tested for COVID-19 before you can even meet with the president.”

Wearing a mask protects others, not just oneself. Plus, Trump should be a role model.

Cavuto asked if Trump sends “a mixed signal there when he’s seen not wearing it.”

“I don’t think masks are a political statement,” Daines said. He called it “common sense” to wear a mask on an airplane. He said nothing about wearing one during an indoor rally.

“Each of us has to decide what he wants to do to help our communities to ensure we don’t spread COVID-19,” Daines said.

You can watch the cowardice below, from the June 27, 2020 Cavuto Live.