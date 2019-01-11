Sean Hannity further blurred the line between Fox News and the Trump administration yesterday when he toured the border with his BFF and only stood with the staff and federal officials, not the press corps.

From The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker, who was acting as press pool reporter during Donald Trump’s photo op visit to the border yesterday:

Sean Hannity has special access here. He huddled with Bill Shine and Secretary Nielsen and is following along on Trump’s tour, only standing with the staff and federal officials as opposed to the press corps.

Mediaite got what was probably the Fox News line:

An insider with knowledge of Hannity’s production logistics told Mediaite that the host was separate from the rest of the media because he is not a part of the White House press pool and his staff was setting up for an interview.

What everybody knows by now is that Hannity is an unofficial member of the Trump administration and the Trump campaign. He has been dubbed Trump’s unofficial chief of staff, the two reportedly talk every weeknight “like old girlfriends,” and Hannity, along with Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, has been advising Trump on the government shutdown. Not content to just advise on policy, Hannity became part of the Trump campaign, too, when he joined a Trump rally in November, after insisting he was only there to cover it.

Too bad Hannity’s pay isn’t being suspended during the Trump shutdown, like the people he’s sacrificing on behalf of his Bedtime BFF - while dismissing their suffering as just a temporary inconvenience.

Watch Hannity allow his elitist buddy Trump to play the victim of the shutdown without saying a word about the regular folks going without paychecks below, from the January 10, 2019 interview that aired after Trump’s visit to the border.