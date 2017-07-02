Remember when Sean Hannity was so outraged over a Kathy Griffin photo showing a fake, bloodied head of Donald Trump? Why, that was so not-from-Dear-Leader-Trump ago! Because now that Trump has tweeted a video in which he seems to body slam CNN, Hannity thinks it's "hilarious."

Below is Trump's Tweet and then Hannity's reaction:

Hilarious tweet. The fact that the destroy Trump media is melting down just makes it better! #VeryFakeNews https://t.co/KyuaiUddC5 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 2, 2017

But I'm old enough to remember when - on May 31, 2017 - Hannity was berating the media for not being more upset about Kathy Griffin posing in a photo with a fake severed head that resembled Trump:

HANNITY: Now, to be fair, some in the media, they did realize that what Kathy Griffin did here was wrong and some spoke out against it because these types of attacks against the president -- it is so disgusting and despicable. It has no place. But of course, still plenty of others, well, they tried to defend it and laugh it off and even mocked the idea that people would be upset about this.

It takes one to know one, eh, Sean?

Watch the Hannity hypocrisy below, from the May 31, 2017 Hannity show.

UPDATE: I also remember when, on June 19, 2017, Hannity praised the "courageous stand" of a woman who rushed the stage of a production of Shakespeare's Juiius Caesar because Caesar resembled Trump - even though the message was anti-political violence.