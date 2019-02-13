Donald Trump’s Bedtime BFF Sean Hannity called an agreement “in principle” between House and Senate negotiators that would prevent another government shutdown a “garbage compromise.”

The New York Times said the deal "appears to be a significant victory for Democrats."

House and Senate negotiators on Monday night agreed “in principle” to provide $1.375 billion for physical barriers at the southwestern border, according to two congressional aides. It is a figure far lower than the $5.7 billion that President Trump had demanded for a border wall.

The deal, which would stave off another partial government shutdown at midnight Friday, appears to be a significant victory for Democrats. ...

The negotiators also agreed to reduce the number of migrants and undocumented immigrants who can be held in detention.

It would allow for 55 miles of new bollard fencing, with some restrictions on location based on community and environmental concerns, according to the two aides, who requested anonymity to disclose details of the negotiations. The [sic] is a fraction of the hundreds of miles of steel-and-concrete wall that the president shut down the government over in December.

Sean Hannity announced the news at the end of his show, while Trump was still talking at his El Paso rally.

HANNITY: 1.3 billion? That’s not a - not even a wall, a barrier? I’m going to tell this tonight, we will get back into this tomorrow. Any Republican that supports this garbage compromise, you will have to explain. Look at this crowd. Look at the country. Look at CBS News. Even they say 72% of the American people want the heroin to stop, the cartels to stop, the gang members to stop and those that wish us ill.

Of course, Americans want drugs and gangs to stop. But Americans know a wall is not the answer and they don’t want it. Many of us also remember, though Hannity would like us to forget, that Donald Trump repeatedly promised that Mexico would pay for it.

Watch Hannity frantically wave his hands around as he whines below, from the February 11, 2019 Hannity show, via Media Matters.