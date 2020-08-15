The MeidasTouch folks took footage of Sean Hannity’s attacks on Joe Biden (presumably) and demonstrated very nicely how well they apply to Hannity’s beloved Donald Trump.

The video is aptly called Bye Hannity. It has this description:

During this minute-long video, MeidasTouch gives Sean Hannity the golden treatment. By spewing his typical mouth-garbage to describe a certain Democratic candidate, Sean overlooked one key factor: he's actually describing his dear leader (and business partner) Donald J. Trump. The video goes on to show just how pathetic Trump is. From going back to his bag of racist tricks by amplifying birther conspiracy theories to bragging about passing a test given to potential dementia patients, Trump is on the ropes as the blue tsunami comes barreling in.

There’s probably nothing more upsetting to Hannity or Trump than having Fox’s most devoted Trumper star in an anti-Trump video. Sad!

You can watch it below. And feel free to share!