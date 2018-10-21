During a lengthy interview with Saudi Arabian foreign minister Adel Al-Jubeir about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked if Saudi King Salman “is standing behind the crown prince on all of this?” Surprisingly, Al-Jubeir dodged the question.

Baier did a decent job and asked some tough questions in this interview – which reinforces my former suspicion that there is a directive from higher up (I still think Murdoch) to press this issue. It was just as unlikely that Baier would grill a Saudi official on his own initiative as it was that the Fox & Friends sycophants challenged Donald Trump on the matter on their own.

Al-Jubeir repeatedly insisted that the Saudis are “determined to find out all the facts” and “determined to punish those responsible” for Khashoggi’s death. “There obviously was a tremendous mistake made and what compounded the mistake was the attempt to try to cover up,” Al-Jubeir said.

“You understand the skepticism that a 60-year old columnist, writer, is going to resist a 15-member security team and that one of the members of the team was an autopsy specialist,” Baier said bluntly. “How do you explain all of that?”

Al-Jubeir said he didn't think “all 15 members” were there at the time. He also insisted that it was a rogue operation by people not closely tied to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

That rhetoric was to be expected. But Al-Jubeir’s remark about the king may have signaled something significant:

BAIER: Definitively, King Salman is standing behind the crown prince on all of this?

[long pause]

AL-JUBEIR: [The king] is determined to see this investigation through, determined to ascertain the facts, determined to hold those responsible accountable and determined to … prevent something like this from ever happening again.

That is not a message that King Salman is definitively standing firmly behind the crown prince.

Watch the October 21, 2018 interview below.