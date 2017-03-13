Last night, Pete Davidson returned to Saturday Night Live with a visit to Weekend Update where he talked about the joys of being sober - well, let's just say it was memorable. But besides, that, he took a number of funny jabs at Donald Trump supporters including a few of his biggest fans at Fox News.

The Fox News bit starts at about 6:50 in the video below. But the beginning, with Kate McKinnon as Jeff Sessions and Alex Moffat as Al Franken, is worth watching, too.

Watch it below, from the March 11, 2017 Saturday Night Live.