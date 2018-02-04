Whether you’re celebrating or consoling yourself over the Super Bowl tonight, you could probably use a laugh via Saturday Night Live’s “Fox & Friends” featuring an interview with “Hope Hicks” (Cecily Strong) and a phone call from "Donald Trump" (Alec Baldwin).

The curvy couch featured Alex Moffat as Steve Doocy, Heidi Gardner as Ainsley Earhardt and Beck Bennett as Brian Kilmeade. It wasn’t the funniest cold open ever (though I love Baldwin as Trump). But, as usual, there were a few good digs at Trump TV:

“EARHARDT”: We want to say a big hello to all our fans out there whether you’re fixing your breakfast or getting dressed for work or laying in the Lincoln Bedroom, tweeting with an Egg McMuffin laying on your chest, hello! “DOOCY”: Coming up, we’ll show you more from our trip to Washington, D.C., where we stood on different balconies and pointed at Trump hotels (referring to this).

And when “Trump” called, with an Egg McMuffin at the ready, he said, “Right now I’m getting my daily intelligence briefings… from you guys.”

