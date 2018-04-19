Samantha Bee's takedown of Sean Hannity is even funnier and more brutal than Jimmy Kimmel's. Must see TV!

While we're all laughing, Sean Hannity is probably fuming somewhere. And he's already undoubtedly upset that Rachel Maddow probably just killed him (again) in the ratings with her Comey interview that he's been longing for.

Will Samantha Bee get the kind of bonkers retaliation that Kimmel got? We'll have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, be sure to watch how she builds her case for Hannity as serial killer! It's from the April 18, 2018 Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.