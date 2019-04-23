If Russia was using your broadcasts for propaganda, wouldn't you be angry at the Russians, rather than the U.S. media for reporting about it? But not Hannity. Whose side is he on???

On Sunday, The Daily Beast noted that Russia has been using excerpts from Fox News’ Hannity show for propaganda against the Mueller report. Hannnity's commentary is "in perfect synchrony with the Kremlin," a Daily Beast contributor noted:

The Russian government-owned Rossiya 1 news channel recently broadcasted excerpts from Fox News primetime host Sean Hannity’s on-air monologue, which hammered “media hysteria” over the report and allegations of campaign “collusion” with the Russian government.

In its own editorializing, Rossiya 1 described the report as “bestseller about the absence of collusion between Trump and Russia,” and blamed the political press and U.S. intelligence agencies for “hounding Trump” over the allegations, according to a translation by journalist and Daily Beast contributor Julia Davis.

#Russia's state TV broadcasts Hannity's commentary, attacking the #MuellerReport in perfect synchrony with the Kremlin. pic.twitter.com/pJqhLvhtqc — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) April 21, 2019

In fact, as I’ve previously noted, the Mueller report found a lot of wrongdoing by the Trump team, including many disturbing instances in which the Trump campaign actively worked with the Russian government to improve its electoral chances.

On the night the Mueller report was released, Hannity declared, “The witch hunt is officially over. The Mueller report is out. And the president of the United States has been totally and completely vindicated.”

Clearly, Russia could not be happier. And how did Hannity react? Not with criticism of Russia or its propaganda but with a Twitter temper tantrum smearing American media, an American former president and a former secretary of state and first lady. That almost certainly made Russia even happier.

Hannity attacked the U.S. media as a “media mob,” he called The Daily Beast a “Fake News industrial complex” that’s “no better than Russian propaganda outlets—perhaps even worse.” Oh, and he thinks former Secretary of State and former First Lady Hillary Clinton, not Russian interference, is what should be investigated.

Although Hannity’s first twelve tweets on the subject indicated they were part of a sequence of 13, I saw no tweet labeled as the 13th. But what appears to be the final tweet in the series suggests that Hannity finds the American media a far worse enemy than Russian propaganda: “The Media Mob” is finished. America will never trust these people again, nor should they.”

Read Hannity’s series of tweets below and ask yourself if these are the words of a man who loves America.

(1/13)

Maybe the Daily Beast/Mediaite could have included my numerous comments about Russia being a “hostile regime” and Putin a “hostile, bad actor” and how dangerous they are to our security. https://t.co/wGF5qcyWw8 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(2/13)

More “Fake news” by cherry-picking comments without the proper context. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(3/13)They may have also wanted to include that I told people a thousand times Congressman Devin Nunes warned the Obama regime that Russia would try to create 2016 election chaos.His warning was in 2014, and Obama and Co did NOTHING to prevent it. This all happened on his watch. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(4/13)

Also, maybe the Daily Beast should look at itself and the rest of the Fake News industrial complex in America, as they are no better than Russian propaganda outlets—perhaps even worse. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(5/13)

Let’s count how many times the Hate Trump Media Mob lied to the American people about RUSSIA, RUSSIA, COLLUSION, COLLUSION. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(6/13)

Maybe the Daily Beast and the rest of America’s lying media can apologize to the American people for these lies, and just maybe investigate HRC’s rigged investigation, her violations of the espionage act, and her obstruction of justice (bleach bit, deletions, hammers?) — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(7/13)

Or HRC’s bought and paid for Lying Russian Dossier, used to influence the 2016 election, and the same Russian Dossier full of lies that were presented as the bulk of information to commit a massive Fraud on FISA court judges. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(8/13)

Those Warrants denied an American citizen his constitutional rights and gave Obama’s Government and the HRC campaign yet another path to “SPY” on the Trump campaign. (Separate from the Stefan Halper issues). — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(9/13)Maybe these lazy, overpaid, leftwing media propagandists can examine their false, politically-driven coverage the last 2+ years &examine the permanent damage they’ve done to the country & themselves by enabling an attempt to unseat a duly elected President of the people. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(10/13)

I predict hell will freeze over before there is any honest self reflection by the media mob, and the next chance they have to slander, smear, besmirch, and bludgeon an innocent 16 year old kid in a “MAGA” hat, like Nicholas Sandmann, they will double down on slander. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(11/13)

The Media Mob’s track record is an abomination. The wreckage and carnage speaks for itself. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(12/13)

Richard Jewell, Cambridge Police, UVA, Duke Lacrosse, Ferguson, Baltimore, Vetting Obama, reporting Obama’s 8 years of failure, Covington HS kids, Justice Kavanaugh “I believe” VS the VA LT Governor SILENCE. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

The only good news in this is the “Fake News” industry. “The Media Mob” is finished. America will never trust these people again, nor should they.



Full response this week on Hannity 9PM EST — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(Hannity image via screen grab)