2017-02-19 20:29:49 -0500

This is a series of blatant, vicious lies from Limbaugh, and we should understand them for what they are.



President Obama absolutely did not get everything he wanted or even close to it during 2009 or any other time during his presidency. And he certainly was not awarded any deference from the Right due to his race. If anything, he was repeatedly attacked even more strenuously on that basis. I can cite Right Wing talk radio from 2008 condescendingly portraying his candidacy as doomed due to his race, where one KFI host predicted he would lose due to dishonest liberal voters who wouldn’t pull the lever for him when in the privacy of the voting booth.



Rush Limbaugh kicked off 2009 with the infuriated scream of “I HOPE HE FAILS !” as a direct attack on President Obama for having the temerity to be elected by a solid majority of the country. Newt Gingrich, Karl Rove, and the Right held a strategy meeting to coincide with Obama’s inauguration wherein they plotted to block every single thing the Dems did and to then campaign on that intransigence in 2010 and 2012. The GOP worked hard to stop anything Obama proposed under the idea that most things wouldn’t go anywhere so they could call him a failure, and that if anything did get through, they could campaign that they didn’t vote for it anyway. The only reason that Obama and the Dems got anything accomplished in 2009 was because the Dems held solid majorities in Congress, as a continuing direct repudiation of the corruption and incompetence of the GOP and the W Bush White House. Had the GOP controlled larger numbers of congresspeople, we likely would not have seen the ACA passed and the government would have been completely mired in gridlock.



I also note that Barack Obama assumed office at a time when the country was in an economic free-fall, due again to the corruption and incompetence of the W Bush White House. The hope from folks like Limbaugh had been to hold off the recession until a Democrat got into office and then blame it on him. Unfortunately for the Right, the recession erupted before the election, so it was clear to all where the blame resided. And we must note that throughout the Dems’ work to get us out of the recession, the Right did everything they could to pour sand in the tank and talk down the economy – to tighten the screws on everyday voters and convince them the Dems weren’t really doing anything to help them.



Despite all this, Barack Obama was consistently a popular president who was perceived as intelligent and caring, and who was clearly trying to do what he could to clean up the mess left to him and us by 8 years of Dick Cheney running the White House. What Obama accomplished, he did in spite of the constant and mean-spirited attacks from outlets like Fox News and AM Right Wing radio. And in spite of Limbaugh’s vicious lies here, there in fact were jobs created during the presidency of Barack Obama. The stimulus wasn’t enough, but it did stem the free-fall we were experiencing and we did pull out of the recession. Had the Right been willing to help in this process, we could have recovered more fully and more quickly, but Limbaugh didn’t care about that in 2009.



Limbaugh seems to want to blame the unpopularity of the Pence White House on some kind of favoritism toward Obama, rather than on the behavior of Pence and his Tweeter-in-Chief. He might do better to look at the belligerence of Trump’s behavior, and the mystifying assumption that Trump has some kind of overwhelming popular mandate to inflict the damage he is attempting. If Donald Trump wants to be more popular with the majority of people in this country, he needs to actually try to work with someone outside his small group of supporters and yes men. If he’s going to continue dictating from the Far Right and telling everyone to just get over it, he will continue to watch his approval rating plummet into oblivion. I realize that Trump is upset and frightened about this situation, but he needs to start demonstrating the maturity he promised he would when he campaigned to take this office. If he cannot do so, we will face certain problems in the near future, and he will face a landslide defeat in 2020.