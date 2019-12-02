Rudy Giuliani is not taking kindly to Fox News host Steve Hilton describing him as a “toxic chump” whom Trump should dump. “Lawyers tell me @SteveHiltonx is a wild card and I should sue him for libel,” Giuliani tweeted.

In my last post, I wrote about Hilton’s attempt to blame Rudy Giuliani, along with other Fox News faves, for Trump’s impeachment problems. Specifically, Hilton sat next to a graphic with Giuliani’s face and the words, “DUMP THE TOXIC CHUMPS,” as he said, among other things, that Giuliani has “been trying to enrich himself on the back of his relationship with President Trump,” that Giuliani has “turned into an unmitigated and now it seems unethical disaster,” and that he is one of “a bunch of chancers, grifters and spivs, taking advantage of the president to do dodgy deals in the world’s shadiest places.” The other grifters Hilton singled out were Fox faves Joe diGenova and his wife, Victoria Toensing, and Fox News contributor John Solomon.

Those were fighting words for Giuliani! In a series of tweets, he suggested he might sue Hilton, though I highly doubt that will ever happen.

I have not taken a penny for representing my friend, President Trump. I am outraged that @SteveHiltonx reported that I was trying to pursue private business deals in Ukraine to “enrich” myself, when in reality I have made ZERO in Ukraine! Very lazy reporting! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 2, 2019

If it wasn’t for me, @SteveHiltonx wouldn’t even be covering Burisma. He sure didn’t cover it for the THREE YEARS it was in front of his face. He should apologize for his maliciousness and thank me for the story! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 2, 2019

(H/T Mediaite)

(Giuliani image via screen grab)