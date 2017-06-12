On Fox News Sunday yesterday, first RNC chair Ronna McDaniel and then Newt Gingrich did their part to obstruct the Russia investigation just as it is getting a bit too close for Trumper comfort.

First, McDaniel pretended that Americans want the investigation shut down (transcript excerpts via FoxNews.com):

MCDANIEL: So, we learned a lot from James Comey that these investigations are going to keep going forward if the Democrats have their way. The American people want it to stop. The Trump administration is working 100 percent cooperating with all of these investigations, but it needs to end. This is a fishing expedition to try and run out the clock for the Democrats hoping to make gains in 2018.

FACT CHECK: a recent Quinnipiac poll found that 59% of American voters think Trump did something illegal or unethical in his relationship with Russia; 65% think the same thing about his campaign advisers; 54% think he is too friendly to Russia; 58% are either “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” about his relationship with Russia; and 73% of voters approve of the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate possible links or coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

But host Chris Wallace did not challenge McDaniel with any facts about what Americans really want and think. Instead, he opened the door for her to claim that there’s no need for any further investigation into collusion:

WALLACE: Are you calling for an end to the Senate and House Intelligence Committee investigations? MCDANIEL: I’m calling for an end to the investigations about the President Trump’s campaign colluding with the Russians. There’s been no evidence of it. I don’t think that should continue. Of course, we need to figure out what Russia did with regards to the election, the president has said that. But not yet do you have a single senator saying that there is definitive evidence that there’s been any collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians. That needs to stop.

Apparently, McDaniel thinks that the investigation should run on her timetable and just because it’s not over yet – well, too bad.

And the same thing for the special counsel:

WALLACE: And when it comes to the special counsel, do you believe that that investigation, specifically on the issue of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians, do you think that should stop? MCDANIEL: Well, that’s going to run its course, we’ll see what happens. I think it should end quickly. I want them to get to a final conclusion soon, because this needs to end. Nobody has come forward with any evidence that there’s been collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians and it keeps persisting. So, it’s time to put an end to this. Let’s let the special investigation take its course and end, but let’s not keep finding ways to open new investigations.

Oh, and by the way? McDaniel was so busy protecting Trump, she spent only one sentence concerning herself with the fact that a foreign country has been meddling with our elections.

MCDANIEL: Of course, we need to figure out what Russia did with regards to the election, the president has said that.

And even that one sentence suggested that the only reason she thought we should “figure out what Russia did” was because Trump said so.

Later, in the same show, Trumper Newt Gingrich discussed a tweet in which he said, “Republicans need to focus on closing down independent counsel because it clearly isn’t independent.”

GINGRICH: I think this - this is going to be a witch hunt. I think that Comey himself, by his own testimony, tainted this particular process. You have a director of the FBI deliberately leaking in order to create a special counsel, who we’re now supposed to believe is going to be this neutral figure. I think that’s just nonsense.

Pretty ironic coming from the serial adulterer who pushed the impeachment of Bill Clinton over charges related to his extramarital affair with Monica Lewinsky, eh?

Naturally, Wallace didn’t seem to think that worth mentioning, either.

Watch McDaniel try to obstruct the investigation below, from the June 11, 2017 Fox News Sunday.