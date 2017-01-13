It always seemed to me a no-brainer that once Donald Trump won election, Megyn Kelly's fate was sealed at Fox News. But I thought it was only because she would not be able to bring herself to join the Trump cheerleading squad. According to Newsweek’s Michael Wolff, at least part of the reason was that she was hated by her colleagues.

In a recent Newsweek article, Wolff wrote:

There is at any given time in the television news business invariably one person more mistrusted and reviled by all the other mistrusted and reviled people in the business. This is what’s called the Eve Harrington Syndrome, after the amoral and unscrupulous showbiz heroine in Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s 1950 film All About Eve (the syndrome, of course, is not gender specific). At Fox, for star colleagues down to make-up artists and, seemingly, by common agreement throughout the television news business, Megyn Kelly is the era’s most hardcore Eve Harrington case—soulless, heartless, shameless, avaricious, etc. When Trump picked a fight with Kelly after the first Republican primary debate in August 2015, he cannily singled out a target who colleagues might hesitate to rally around. Indeed, he succeeded in splitting allegiances at the network—with many of her colleagues believing she had unfairly grandstanded in that debate. (“You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals….”)

According to Wolff, it was the ouster of Roger Ailes that did in Kelly:

Much of the wrath about Ailes’s ouster in an organization yet deeply loyal to him has been focused on Kelly, with few in Ailes’s wide and loyal circle taking her accusations at face value. This mistrust was only compounded by her very public victory lap—a rushed book and a contract negotiation carried out in the media The Murdochs, though, were tenacious in their pursuit of her—with Lachlan almost playing the role of her body man—upping an original offer of $20 million a year that would have brought her even with Fox ratings superstar Bill O’Reilly, to $100 million over four years. At the same time, the internal mood at Fox toward her turned more toxic by the day. If there were resentments and guardedness before, by this past autumn she was all but shunned, showing up only for her segment and largely talking to no one. The Murdochs’ offer of $100 million and leadership of the network had become a hopelessly poisoned chalice, with Fox an environment in which it would have been impossible for her to work.

Some of this animosity was on view: Both Sean Hannity and Bill O’Reilly took public swipes at her.

But even soulless, heartless, shameless and avaricious people have their limits and I’ll stick by my guns that Kelly would not have been able to bring herself to be the kind of Trump cheerleader that would have been required of her to stay on.

But it wasn't Trump's racism that turned Kelly off. Before Trump went after her, Kelly happily defended Trump when he went after Mexicans - by citing Ann Coulter, of all people. Watch how she was perfectly willing to stand up for Trump before he started attacking her below, from the June 29, 2015 The Kelly File.

It will be interesting to see how she does over at NBC.

Graphic of Megyn Kelly by DonkeyHotey.