I can understand Attorney General Jeff Sessions not wanting to quit his job. But during his softball interview with Tucker Carlson tonight, Sessions slobbered over Trump as a “strong leader” and all but shrugged off the childish, disrespectful and un-presidential attacks he has engaged in.

Here’s what Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told The New York Times about Trump's attacks on Sessions:

The persistent presidential barrage against Mr. Sessions “says more about President Trump than it does Attorney General Sessions, and to me, it’s a sign of great weakness on the part of President Trump,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina. “I hope Jeff Sessions doesn’t give in to this humiliation campaign.”

There are plenty of ways not to give in to a humiliation campaign but Sessions sounded - well, humiliated as he suggested that Trump's attacks were part of his awesomeness:

SESSIONS; Well, it’s kind of hurtful but the president of the United States is a strong leader. He is determined to move this country in the direction he believes it needs to go to make us great again and he has had a lot of criticisms and he’s steadfastly determined to get his job done and he wants all of us to do our jobs and that’s what I intend to do.

On the subject of Sessions’ recusing himself from the Russia investigation, the apparent source of Trump’s fury, Sessions did not back down.

SESSIONS: I understand his feelings … but, Tucker, I’ve talked to experts in the Department of Justice … I’m confident I made the right decision, the decision is consistent with the rule of law. An attorney general who doesn’t follow the law is not very effective in leading the Department of Justice.

Sessions went on to make it clear he has no intention to resign:

SESSIONS: Well, he can make that clear [if Trump wants to fire him] at any time. I serve at the pleasure of the president. He wants to make a change, he can certainly do so and I would be glad to yield in that circumstance, no doubt about it. But I do believe that we are making tremendous progress.

So why would a guy like Sessions, who would easily land on his feet if he resigned, want to keep working for a boss who publicly berates and denigrates him?

I believe the answer lies in the “common interest” he and Trump share. And that is straight-up racism:

SESSIONS: We’re going to lead this department effectively. He [Trump] believes that we should end the lawlessness of immigration, as do I. We share such a common interest there. We’ve already seen a 50% reduction in that. We’re stepping up prosecutions across the country.

Since becoming attorney general, Sessions has also gotten right to work implementing other policies harmful to people of color. And he shows no sign of slowing down. Just this week, The Times reported, even as Trump continued his attacks, Sessions made a speech in Philadelphia, a so-called sanctuary city, and denounced it as “giving sanctuary to criminals.” That, despite the fact that Philadelphia’s own police commissioner rebutted Sessions, saying the city has “one of the lowest crime rates since the 1970s.” Police chiefs around the country similarly support “sanctuary city” policies.

SESSIONS: I believe that I understand [Trump’s] mission, I understand his goals and that’s why I supported him for president. I share his beliefs that we’ve got to do more about crime, more about illegal immigration, more about gangs and it’s an honor and a pleasure to be able to lead that effort.

What “mission” does Sessions think Trump has? He has no interest in policy. But he is a well-documented bigot.

Think Sessions would be so desperate to keep his job otherwise? Nah, me neither.

Watch Sessions lick Trump’s figurative boots below, from the July 27, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight.