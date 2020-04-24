Tell the world that science matters - and support the NewsHounds!

I got the idea for this series of teeshirts (and also mugs and totes) from a protest sign I made with this slogan for the 2017 Science March. It's still sitting in my home office and given that I believe in science, I've been spending a lot of time in my office of late.

Since it's unlikely I'll be attending any public protests, soon, I thought this was a new-normal way of putting it to good use.

The tees come in a variety of colors and styles. You can view the full listing here.