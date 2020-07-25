After deliberately endangering two New York Times journalists with lies, Tucker Carlson publicly urged the Trump administration to strip Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler of bodyguards, right in the middle of that city’s unrest.

On Thursday night, Carlson had a friendly chat with Trump adviser and noted racist, Stephen Miller. Carlson’s first question was an attempt to endanger Wheeler and suggest that he deserves bodily harm:

CARLSON: So I just cannot resist asking you about Mayor Ted Wheeler who has been encouraging violence now for months. He shows up at a riot that he helped create with five armed bodyguards. Is there anything the federal government can do to strip the taxpayer-funded, armed bodyguards from people like Ted Wheeler?

People of Portland have to live with this violence. Ted Wheeler protects himself at their expense. Is there anything that the administration can do about that? It's too outrageous.

Miller did not promise anything but he was certainly on board with the concept:

MILLER: It's a really great question, it's certainly worth looking at. But I will make this point, the Democratic Party for a long time historically has been the party of secession. What you're seeing today is the Democratic Party returning to its roots.

What’s really outrageous is that Fox News keeps allowing Carlson to deliberately endanger people. Just this week, Carlson deliberately endangered two New York Times journalists with dishonest claims that they were about to dox him. Carlson suggested that his viewers dox them and sure enough, the result was an attempted home invasion and numerous death threats.

I hate to say this but I can’t help but feel that Carlson’s “success” in his first attempt to terrorize (and never mind that it was based on 100% false pretenses) emboldened him to try it again. Carlson's question to Miller looked a lot like another suggestion to his goony fans.

You can watch Carlson deliberately try to endanger Wheeler below, from the July 23, 2020 Tucker Carlson Tonight.