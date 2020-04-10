Six different polls show that Fox viewers think the coronavirus is less of a threat than the media portrays it. Instead of making sure its viewers understand the danger, Fox has doubled down on misleading about it.

Media Matters explains:

Six different public polls released over the past month have pointed to the same problem, with each showing that Fox viewers were more likely to believe the press had exaggerated the risks and were taking the coronavirus less seriously than people who get their news from other sources. (It’s unclear whether Fox’s coverage directly convinced those viewers to have those opinions, or if people who have those opinions are more likely to watch Fox.)

…

While the network recalibrated its approach in mid-March after Trump himself showed signs he was taking the virus more seriously, its prime-time hosts are now once again arguing that the danger has been exaggerated and calling for an end to the social distancing steps that public health experts say have prevented a massive death toll.

If you’re a poll nerd like I am, make sure to check out Media Matters’ rundown of the six polls.

