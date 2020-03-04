This terrific video exposes the hypocrisy of Eric Trump and Sean Hannity as they whine about a CNN anchor using “profanity” in a description of Donald Trump. It also tells you everything you need to know about right-wing poutrage. Spoiler alert: It’s about as legit as Trump’s promise to release his tax returns.

This video was made in 2018 by Todd Dracula. I saw it for the first time last night in a retweet but it’s a timeless classic. I have a feeling I will return to it many times from now on.

Watch it below and share widely!