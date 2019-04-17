Monica Crowley, the former Fox News contributor who resigned from the Trump administration before her job began (and after numerous, credible allegations of plagiarism surfaced), is now set to replace Tony Sayegh, another former Fox News contributor, as Secretary Mnuchin’s spokesperson at the U.S. Treasury.

From Bloomberg:

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin plans to hire Fox News commentator Monica Crowley as his top spokeswoman, according to people familiar with the matter, as he seeks to tout the GOP’s tax cuts and navigate Democrats’ demands for the president’s tax returns.

Bloomberg also reports that Crowley will replace Sayegh who is yet another former Fox News contributor put on the public payroll by the Fan in Chief.

Crowley, you may recall, was due to become a deputy national security adviser for Donald Trump but decided to “pursue other opportunities” after more than 50 instances of plagiarism were found in her last book and more in her Ph.D. dissertation.

But Crowley had already built a record as conspiracy theorist extraordinaire on Fox News. Some of my favorites, noted in 2016, when she was first set to join the Trump administration:

She accused CBS’ Bob Schieffer of offering secretly-coded campaign suggestions to Obama advisor David Axelrod (October 12, 2010).

She has opined that the War on Christmas is really part of a secular progressive plot to “strip organized religion, God and faith out of the public square” so that government can step in and “fill that void” (November 27, 2012).

She hyped the baseless conspiracy theory that DNC staffer Seth Rich was murdered by the Clintons (August 10, 2016).

And my personal favorite: that time she blamed the Obama administration for her decision not to eat a cheeseburger (June 28, 2011).

In a deeper dive into Crowley’s history, Media Matters noted her hostility to the media: she has repeatedly referred to the media as “corrupt,” she admired how Trump “drop-kicks the corrupt media,” and has accused the media of acting as a “Mafia-like protection racket” for President Barack Obama.

Oh, and in the meanwhile, Crowley has registered as a foreign agent to do work on behalf of a pro-Russian, Ukrainian oligarch.

Plagiarism, conspiracy theories, pro-Russia work and attacking the media are no problem for Mnuchin! I fully expect “Mafia-like protection racket” to be Crowley’s mission in her latest position.

In fact, the guy Crowley is replacing, still has as his latest tweet, without correction, the now-retracted Fox graphic falsely touting a Trump overall approval rating of 55%. (That was the disapproval rating; Trump's actual approval was 41%.)

For a taste of Crowley’s "integrity," watch her ridiculously claim that Huma Abedin, Anthony Weiner’s then-wife and close friend of Hillary Clinton, was connected to Al Qaeda, below, from the July 26, 2013 Hannity show.