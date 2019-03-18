We have gotten a slew of emails from Jeanine Pirro fans who thought they were writing to Fox News with their fury over the suspension of her show after her anti-Muslim rant against Rep. Ilhan Omar. For a frightening glimpse into the minds of our fellow Americans, check them out after the jump. Fox News, if you're listening, here are some of your missing emails.

I have no idea if these people were inspired to write by Donald Trump's tweets yesterday or if they were just this hate-filled on their own. Either way, it's unsettling.

As usual, names and identifying information has been redacted to protect the ignorant. Spelling, grammar and punctuation are just as they were received:

Subject: Judge Pirro

Hello Fox News,



We are faithful customers for over a decade and now to see mr. R Murdoch is caving in is very sad, judge Pirro is right and she is the best thing ever to Fox. Truth will prevail and you mr. Murdoch will be embarrassed❗️so put judge Pirro back other wise Fox News will become just another CNN . Mr. Murdoch don’t be afraid to stand out for truth.



Kind regards

Subject: Judge Jeanine

Your bashing another favorite of fox news in Judge Jeanine. I guess Hannity is next for things he says.. What she said about wondering whether Omar subscribed to Sharia Law is valid. I would like to know!. Most people know that sharia is in conflict with our ideals and the constitution.. Omar hates Jews which is obvious and nothing comes about it.Jeanine questions something and you guys are ready to throw her under the bus. If we passed laws that American women have to wear head scarf's be subservient to men.. How far would that go.. Fox no longer has any balls.. I have been switching to OAN off and on. .Other networks bash Trump and other GOP members constantly and no one says a thing, Keep it up and you will be in the same category as CNN and the lib stations

Judge Jeanine says it like it is. Fox management is getting to be a bunch of PUSSIES

P.C SUCKS!!

Subject: About Judge Jeanine

Fox News:

This email is for the people in charge of releasing the Judge from her Saturday night special. The Judge's remarks on her March 9, 2019, program was right on to how the American people feel. We, the people. were with the understanding only American born could sit on a seat in Congress. Why then, are you condemning the Judge for what she said on her program. A handful of people probably complained and you, Fox News, removed her. Shame on you! We stand with the Judge and love how she stands up for us. Bring her back. Hope to hear from your company and hopefully the Judge will be returning next week.

Subject: Judge Janine

I just read that Fox capitulated once again on one of their best shows and removed it from the air: Judge Janine. Whatever she said does not compare to what the house representative Omar said about Jewish people, Americans in general, and America. Sad day for Fox to contribute to placate these anti-American fools. It‘s to the point that your conservative viewership is beginning to believe your owners and CEOs are also Anti-American fools. You‘ve allowed the ruination of some good people just to appease filth (and that‘s exactly what you‘re appeasing). No one else is ever punished on the other side no matter what they do or say. How about doing the right thing and standing up to those who hate America and truth: stand behind your employee. I think we have enough good people in this nation to beat them. Sadly, as it is, you’ re now part of our nation‘s problem and will play a big part in destroying America too.

Subject: Judge Jeanine And Her Show

Bring her back or lose me. I'm so tired of bending over backwards for Muslims who are in this country for a free ride on the freedom so many of us have sacrificed for, some even with their lives, and don't care anything about our country. There is no bigger example than the existence of that piece of raw human waste who is a Palestinian sympathizer and pretends to serve this country. She serves herself and nobody else. When is FOX leadership going to get their head out their six and realize the far left is intentionally tearing down this country. You leaders have no problem when Juan Williams or that liberal loser (can't get her head out if Hillary's ass) Harf and others who without regards for facts or the truth criticize our President. Keep this up and all your viewers will be watching the new FOX channel, FSNBC!!!

Oh, and we also received this email Saturday night, as was previously posted:

Subject: Judge Jeannie

What are you thinking, we watch Judge every Saturday night. I thought this was a free country and you can speak your mind. We are so, so upset over this, we are going to stop watching FOX, You are falling into the radical left purses. Wake up , she was wonderful. How can she get all the great reviews and you just do not get it!!!! Very upset with your decision.

(Pirro image via screen grab)