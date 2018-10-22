You know that Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth had gone way over the top when his attempt to terrify viewers with a lie about ISIS members in the Guatemala caravan of immigrants was fact checked by fellow host Steve Doocy.

Media Matters caught Hegseth fear mongering about immigrants with a claim he was later forced to admit was unverified:

HEGSETH: You got the president of Guatemala saying to a local newspaper down there just last week, they caught over a hundred ISIS fighters in Guatemala trying to use this caravan or other processes --

STEVE DOOCY (CO-HOST): Are we sure that's true?

HEGSETH: He talked to their local newspaper, we don't know it, it hasn't been verified. But even one poison pill is too many in a caravan.

As Media Matters has previously demonstrated, Fox News has a long history of using immigration to hype fears of terrorism. But it’s rare that a tale is so perverse that it gets challenged on the air by a fellow host.

Watch Hegseth acknowledge he was promoting a claim without any idea whether or not it was based in truth below, from the October 22, 2018 Fox & Friends.