Fox News’ chief judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano called Trump’s pick of his own Miami resort as the site for the 2020 G7 a “direct and profound violation of the Emoluments clause.” Speaker Nancy Pelosi pounced.

While Fox News’ Outnumbered hosts pussyfooted around with their concerns about Trump’s corrupt choice, Napolitano was clear and direct:

NAPOLITANO: He has bought himself an enormous headache now … This is about as direct and profound a violation of the Emoluments clause as one could create.

As Democratic Underground posted, Pelosi took note and spread the word:

The Constitution is clear: the President cannot accept gifts or payments from foreign governments. No one is above the law. #EmolumentsClause pic.twitter.com/bHEx2qI2D3 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 17, 2019

You can watch the full discussion below, from the Fox Business Network’s October 17, 2019 Cavuto: Coast to Coast.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)