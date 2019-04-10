Just when you think Fox & Friends can’t get any more bonkers, along comes Pastor Robert Jeffress who says that Donald Trump has been sent by the one, true evangelical God and suggested that (gay) presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who questions Trump’s Christian awesomeness, might just be an agent of the devil! Seriously!

On Saturday’s Fox & Friends, cohost Griff Jenkins reported that Buttigieg is “facing backlash after questioning President Trump’s faith.” Cohost Pete Hegseth read part of Buttigieg’s quote: “I’m reluctant to comment on another person’s faith [Hegseth interjected “as he should be”] but I would say it’s hard to look at this president’s actions and believe that they’re the actions of someone who believes in God.”

Cohost Jedidiah Bila introduced Fox News contributor, the virulently homophobic and anti-Islamic Pastor Robert Jeffress who, Bila informed us, “has prayed with the president.” She asked Jeffress what he thought about Buttigieg’s comment.

The pastor wasted no time defending the Christianity of Trump - the p***y-grabbing, thrice-married, philanderer who paid off a porn star and Playboy Bunny so that these little extra-marital dalliances wouldn’t affect his political future. Jeffress preached that Buttogieg's accusation is “absolutely outlandish” coming from somebody who has “never had any interaction with the president and certainly has never prayed with him, like I have.”

Jeffress once accused President Barack Obama of preparing the way for the anti-Christ. Now, Jeffress attacked Buttigieg for criticizing Trump and evangelicals as spending too much time on issues that Jesus never talked about, such as abortion.

Buttigieg is right: the Bible doesn’t address abortion. In fact, an old Mosaic passage states that a miscarriage does not involve the death of a human being. But undeterred by that reality, Jeffress spouted several New Testament quotes that supposedly address abortion. He also lectured Buttigieg to “go back and read his Bible.”

Jeffress also attacked Buttigieg for having the audacity to say that Trump “isn’t humble enough to believe in God.” Uh, no, Pastor. Mayor Pete said that he didn’t understand how Trump can be as “worshipful” of himself and still “be able to humble himself before God.” In articulating mainstream Christianity, Buttigieg had added that Trump’s “exaltation” of himself “could not be more at odds with at least my understanding of the teachings of the Christian faith.”

In a true ROFLMAO moment, Jeffress touted his belief, quoted by Trump, that he is “not a perfect Christian,” but is “a great leader.” Jeffress bloviated about the imperfection of Christians and how “God doesn’t choose perfect people; he chooses people who are perfect for the job.”

The crazy talk got crazier as Jeffress pontificated that there are “tens of millions of Christians like me who believe that President Trump is perfect for the job, not as national Sunday school teacher, but as president of the United States."

Hegseth pivoted to the next source of evangelical agita. He showed a video of Christian zealot and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying, “The lord is at work” in Trump’s dedication to Israel. Hegseth whined that The New York Times “pounced” by reporting that Pompeo’s Christianity “has raised questions about the degree to which evangelicalism affects American diplomacy.” Hegseth sputtered, “How dare they.” (Maybe because the First Amendment, Pete.)

Things went downhill from there. Jeffress accused “the left” of being unable to accept that “God is at work using President Trump to protect Israel like he used Queen Esther three thousand years ago." (The comparison of Trump to the biblical King Cyrus, an evangelical trope, was recently articulated by Pompeo).

Jeffress’ rant continued with his claim, “It makes sense for us, as a country, President Trump to be on the right side of history and of God on this issue.” He claimed that the left hates Israel and Donald Trump because “they can’t believe God would use Trump in any significant way.” Jeffress accused the religious left of hating God because “The God they serve is an imaginary God who loves abortion and hates Israel.” His insult to liberal mainline Christian denominations continued: “The true God, the God of Scripture, hates abortion and loves Israel. That’s the big difference.”

Talk about rendering to Caesar!

You just can’t make this stuff up…

Watch Jeffress jump through hoops to defendf Donald Trump’s Christianity in order to smear Buttigieg’s below, from the April 6, 2019 Fox & Friends.