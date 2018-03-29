Parkland school shooting survivors David Hogg and his sister are refusing to take Laura Ingraham’s personal attacks lying down. Nor should they. UPDATED

Ingraham – who sports a large cross – has been taking some very un-Christian swipes at Hogg of late. He’s one of the student leaders from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who have become the face of the youth gun control movement.

As Think Progress noted, Ingraham has been going after Hogg on Twitter. On March 17, she tweeted that his “15 Minutes is Up.” Despite her own improper grammar and misuse of capitalization, she attacked Hogg’s grammar to suggest that he’s too ignorant to be credible as a gun-control spokesman:

Your 15 Minutes is Up: Perhaps if one stayed in school, one would know to use the plural.... “Parkland Student David Hogg in New Ad: 'What If Our Politicians Weren’t the Bitch of the NRA?'” https://t.co/sD58Z86exM — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 17, 2018

Obviously, she was wrong about that. So, one day before the youth-led March for Our Lives demonstration calling for more gun control, Ingraham went after Hogg again, this time for calling politicians who refuse to consider gun control “sick ****ers.” Tucker Carlson focused on that clip in his on-air smear of Hogg that night.

FYI—The David Hogg “f-bomb” video is now replaced by this. pic.twitter.com/71EX4XRF5Y — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 23, 2018

But Ingraham can't seem to let go of her obsession with Hogg, despite her claim that his 15 minutes of fame are up. Yesterday, she mocked Hogg for getting rejected by four colleges and falsely accused him of whining about it:

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

That last tweet referenced an interview Hogg did for TMZ, embedded below. It’s very clear that Hogg was not whining about the rejections. He was asked if he wasn’t disappointed given that he went through such trauma and responded by creating “a movement that has really resonated throughout the world.”

Hogg replied, “It is absolutely disappointing. But at this point, we’re already changing the world. If colleges want to support us in that, great. If they don’t, doesn’t matter. We’re still going to change the world.”

What I love about these teens is that they take on right-wing bullies by the horns rather than retreat. Hogg responded to Ingraham's latest by going after her advertisers:

Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers ... Asking for a friend. #BoycottIngramAdverts — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

Hogg also tweeted individual advertisers, such as:

At least one of those companies has announced it will no longer advertise on Ingraham’s show:

We are in the process of removing our ads from Laura Ingraham’s program. — Nutrish (@Nutrish) March 29, 2018

Meanwhile, as Raw Story reported, David’s sister, Lauren Hogg called on Melania Trump to make good on her supposed campaign against cyber bullying and speak out against Ingraham's attacks:

Personally, I am not in favor of advertiser boycotts but I am all in favor of standing up to bullies. The Democrats could take a lesson from these kids. Again.

Watch Hogg not whine about college rejections below, via TMZ.

(Ingraham image via screen grab)

3/29/18 Update: Two more advertisers announced intentions to pull ads from Ingraham's show and Ingraham apologized to Hogg.