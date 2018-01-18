Fox News contributor and former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka is wanted by the police in Hungary. The arrest warrant was in effect while Gorka was working in the White House.

BuzzFeed has the details:

Gorka, whose exact role in the White House while serving as a deputy assistant to the president was never entirely clear, apparently is in trouble with the law over a charge of “firearm or ammunition abuse.” The warrant, first reported in Hungarian online outlet 444, was issued on Sept. 17, 2016, prior to Trump’s election. That means that during the entire seven months Gorka spent in the White House, including when meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó in Washington last March, an arrest warrant was pending overseas. Details about the reasoning behind the warrant are sparse: The Hungarian police’s website only notes the date it was issued, the charge, and that it was filed with the Budaörs police station in Budapest. 444 noted that the charge could have resulted from an incident as far back as 2009. The police station did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.

Gorka was already known to have a disreputable past when Fox News hired him as a contributor, after he was ousted from the White House. Gorka, you may recall, was outed by Forward as a member of a far-right, Nazi-linked Hungarian organization. In October, just a few weeks before Fox signed him on, Gorka suggested, on the air, that Hillary Clinton is a traitor who should be executed over the Uranium One scandal. Gorka credited Sean Hannity for the contributor's contract.

The Hungarian arrest warrant also raises questions about whether or not Gorka ever received a security clearance given that a background check would have revealed the warrant.

Although Fox hired him as a “national security strategist,” Gorka’s national security record is just as questionable. His own Ph.D. adviser does not consider him an expert on terrorism. Gorka was fired by the FBI over his Islamophobic diatribes.

Vanity Fair notes that Hungary’s warrant is not the only crime Gorka was charged with in 2016. He was also busted in February, 2016 for taking a pistol through a TSA checkpoint at Reagan National Airport. The charges were later dismissed.

Quite a guy, eh?

(Gorka image via screen grab