Kimberly Guilfoyle’s eagerness to give “a beatdown” to the media was the well-deserved winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. But, as always, we’ve got more outrageousness for you to vote on in this week’s poll.

Please pardon the tardiness of this week’s poll. The events of Monday were so extraordinary, I didn’t have time to do it. But, as usual, the poll will run until one minute before midnight on Sunday.

And now, without further ado, here are our current candidates:

Laura Ingraham, on immigrant children in detention centers:

Why do I always—when they keep repeating the “kids in cages, kids in cages,” every time I go by a public schoolyard now, I say those are the same type of cages that they’re talking about. It’s just chain link fence. Kids in cages, chain link fence. Kids in cages.

Sebastian Gorka, on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court:

I just want to make sure the White House is listening. Bill Shine, this is going to be a very important communications message, because this is going to be worse than Bork.

I give you the prediction now, they will use every dirty trick in the book to block this nomination, but we can get it through.

Mike Pence, answering the question, “So is Vladimir Putin a friend or a foe?”

The president made it clear that we have competing interests with Russia. But doesn’t change the fact - whether it be Syria, where Russia’s involved militarily on behalf of the Assad regime, where our military forces have bravely been in the process of destroying ISIS at its source, that we need to find a way to work in common cause for a long-term solution in Syria. We have the issues in Ukraine, other issues that exist between our countries and, as President Trump has said many times, he always believes in talking. He believes in sitting down with leaders and determining whether there’s a way that we can make progress in the relationship. And I think he goes into the summit very much in that spirit.

Bill Hemmer’s first question to Democrat Bill Richardson, there to comment on Donald Trump’s unhinged behavior at the NATO summit:

You know the president’s direct. Don’t tell me what you did not like today, tell me what you did like.

Mike Emanuel, opening a panel discussion about Trump’s behavior at NATO:

President Trump giving NATO and Germany, specifically, a little tough love.

Former British Parliament member John Browne, gushing over Trump’s NATO behavior:

He achieved four huge things in the negotiations in the whole trip, I think it’s been fantastic. First of all, NATO I thought was brilliant, and NATO is now enthusiastically stepping up to the plate.

Cast your vote below. This poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on July 22, 2018.