Some weeks, there’s a quote so outrageous, there’s no contest. Such was the case with Stuart Varney’s claim that Trump never lied to the American people. It garnered more votes than all the other contenders, combined, last week. This week, it may be a bit more challenging to pick just one but I promise it’s not for lack of outrageousness!

This week’s nominees are:

Heather Mac Donald, arguing to Martha MacCallum that mass shootings are no biggie - because black crime:

My heart goes out to the victims in Texas but believe me, Martha, this is a trivial problem, these mass shootings, compared to the daily carnage that’s going on in inner cities.

Rachel Campos-Duffy cheerleading Donald Trump’s raiding military funds to build the border wall (Mexico was supposed to pay for):

I think if you really sat down regular Americans and said, here’s this pot of money that’s going to the military, do you want it to go to West Point and some of these other projects or do you want us to build the wall that the president was elected to do, I think most people would say that is a national security issue.

Kat Timpf, shrugging off Trump’s obsessive lies about Hurricane Dorian and Alabama:

Who really cares?

Sean Hannity, attacking the press for accurately reporting that Trump lied about Hurricane Dorian and Alabama:

Pretty much every newsroom in American screwed this up and lied to you by accusing the president of lying.

...

A lot of psychotic jackasses in the media mob. I'm sure we'll get their apology, that will be forthcoming. Wish I had time to name every name.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until September 15, 2019 at 11:59 PM ET.

May the worst quote win!

