I apologize for the tardiness of our Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll but I had to go out of town yesterday and while I would normally bring my computer and work in a library or coffee shop, those options were not available during this time of the pandemic.

But first, let’s have a moment of silence for our country when we consider who and what we have sitting in the White House. He happened to be the winner of last week’s poll.

Donald Trump’s comment about Abraham Lincoln’s “always questionable” results for African Americans was the runaway winner last week. He beat Kayleigh McEnany’s attack on the governor of North Carolina for insisting on health and safety protocols at the Republican convention by more than 60 points. You can check out the full poll and its results here.

And now for this week's contenders:

Mike Pence, shrugging off the spike in Oklahoma’s coronavirus cases a few days before Trump’s rally in Tulsa.

One of the reasons that we chose Oklahoma is because Oklahoma has done such a remarkable job in reopening their state. … We're seeing across the board in the country hospitalizations are declining. Most importantly, our fatalities are declining. But in the State of Oklahoma, we’ve really seen a tremendous amount of progress. I think the numbers this morning showed that the state had some 8500 positive cases overall. But only about 1500 of those cases were still active and less than 200 people in the hospital. That is a tribute to the people of Oklahoma. The progress we’ve made as a country is a tribute, I think, to the president’s leadership and the guidance, the mitigation efforts that we promoted to governors but it’s mostly a tribute to the fact that the American people put the health of their families and their neighbors and people that they didn’t know all first.

Laura Ingraham:

[The Democrats’] next trick is to launch a desperate campaign to cast President Trump, though, as the villain who threatens us all. They don't like him as a person, so what they have to do is deny that he's done anything at all good for America, and of course they need to call him "racist" with zero evidence.

Jeanine Pirro, blamingTrump’s failure to follow proper procedures to rescind DACA on President Obama:

The president has tried over and over to try to resolve this issue and shame on Obama and Biden for setting up an untenable situation where this is never resolved. … Chief Justice Roberts, who is now aligning himself with the liberal wing of the Supreme Court, basically says you know you didn’t get the procedure right, although what Obama did wasn’t right either.

Pastor Darrell Scott:

The fact that Donald Trump will not pander to certain Black leaders in the Democratic party, it irks them, it irritates them. … He’s been a great president for the Black community. I’ve said it myself that he’s been the most proactive president for the Black community in my lifetime. I was born during Eisenhower’s administration.

(Privacy note: A cookie called PD_poll_10571144 is set after the user votes.)

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on June 28, 2020.

May the worst quote win!