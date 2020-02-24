We’ve got a smorgasbord of Fox outrageousness this week. We’ve got quotes about Russia, Pete Buttigieg and Trump’s appearance at the Daytona 500 – remember that? Check them out after the jump.

But first, the results of our previous Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll are in and we have a tie! Devin Nunes’ outrageous claim that Trump’s “most important” accomplishment is having “outed the media” tied Lou Dobbs’ complaint, “I don’t want to hear any crap about an independent Justice Department.” You can check out the full poll results here. But do make sure to come back and vote in our current poll.

This week’s nominees are:

Steve Doocy, defending the taxpayer cost for Donald Trump’s campaign-stunt and photo op at the Daytone 500:

I would imagine a lot of people in attendance there probably said, you know, finally Washington spending money in a way I can appreciate because that is cool to see [Air Force One] land right there!

Tucker Carlson, smearing Pete Buttigieg’s service in Afghanistan and suggesting he was never even there:

You really get the impression Buttigieg spent his time in Afghanistan stringing Taliban ears onto necklaces. As he told Beto O'Rourke at one of the Democratic debates, I don't need lessons from you on courage. Ugh. Who talks like that? Not people who've actually been there, that's for sure. Phonies talk like that. And Buttigieg is nothing, if not a phony.

Ed Henry, praising Trump after he viciously attacked fellow Fox News host Neil Cavuto and former host Shepard Smith at a rally:

He went off on a lot of tangents, what he likes on Fox, what he doesn't like on Fox, what he thought about the Democratic debates. A lot of tangents there, but he's firing up a crowd that seems to be eating it up.

Pete Hegseth, after reporting that Russia favors Trump in 2020:

[Democrats and the media] hate Trump so much, they’re willing to parrot what the Kremlin is saying. They are the agents of Russia — not Donald Trump, not this White House.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on March 1, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

(Privacy reminder: a cookie called PD_poll_10510844 is set after the user votes.)