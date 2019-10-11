Staffers were reportedly shocked today when Fox News anchor and inconvenient truth-teller Shepard Smith suddenly resigned today, effective immediately.

From The Washington Post:

In a statement, Smith said, “Recently I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News and begin a new chapter. After requesting that I stay, they graciously obliged. The opportunities afforded this guy from small town Mississippi have been many. It’s been an honor and a privilege to report the news each day to our loyal audience in context and with perspective, without fear or favor.”

From The New York Times:

A fixture of Fox News, Mr. Smith joined the network as a correspondent at its start in 1996 and became one of its most visible journalists. He is leaving in the middle of his current contract, a rarity in the cutthroat television business, and he told viewers on Friday that under his exit agreement, “I won’t be reporting elsewhere at least in the near future.”

[...]

Several of his Fox News colleagues appeared shocked by Mr. Smith’s decision to depart. “I’m a little stunned and a little heartbroken,” the anchor Neil Cavuto, who follows Mr. Smith on weekdays, told viewers moments after Mr. Smith had concluded his 3 p.m. broadcast. It appeared that Mr. Cavuto had no advance warning of Mr. Smith’s decision.

John Roberts, Fox News’s chief White House correspondent, called the move “completely shocking” and compared learning of the news to being “hit by a subway train.”

Fox has denied reports that Smith was escorted out of the building by security.

One person who will be delighted by Smith's departure is Donald Trump. He has repeatedly lashed out at Smith, as recently as yesterday. Probably, Trump’s Fox News lickspittles will share the glee. Late last month Tucker Carlson attacked Smith on the air for standing by the legal opinion of Fox’s own senior judicial analyst over a Trumper guest who called the analyst “a fool.” The legal analyst had said Trump had probably committed an impeachable offense. Fox News management reportedly responded by threatening to fire Smith.

The timing of Smith's resignation could not be more suspicious. Wednesday night, Rupert Murdoch met privately with William Barr. Earlier in the day, Trump whined that Fox “doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be.” In August, he complained, “Fox isn’t working for us anymore.”

There’s also this:

By popular demand.



Left, Fox's Shepard Smith Reporting, 3 p.m.



"Time to meet Igor and Lev. They reportedly enjoyed lunch hours ago with one Rudy Giuliani."



Right, The Atlantic



At 3 PM, Giuliani reportedly shouts "asshole" at the TV. pic.twitter.com/83IMes8xs5 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 11, 2019

And this from The Washington Post:

A former Fox staffer who has recently been in touch with Smith said that the spat with Carlson was a last straw, and that Smith had grown frustrated in recent months by the repeated attacks on the news division by other opinion hosts. Fox declined comment; Smith was not available for an interview.

When Trump complained in August that Fox “isn’t working for us anymore,” Cavuto responded with a blistering commentary, saying, “I don’t work for you.” Other Fox personalities pushed back too, albeit more gently.

I wonder if they still think so.

In his closing statement today, an emotional-sounding Smith said, “Even in our currently polarized nation, it’s my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter, that journalism and journalists will thrive.”

I hope so, too, Shep. May the force be with you.

Watch Smith’s sign off below, from the October 11, 2019 and final edition of Shepard Smith Reporting.

Correction: This post originally stated the Murdoch met with Barr last night.