Oopsie! Jeanine Pirro seemed to forget she was still on the air when she complained about the “unbelievable” Fox News rules she has to follow, especially in light of her suspension – a suspension Fox never publicly acknowledged.

Media Matters caught the stunning exchange during a Salem Radio Network radio interview with Sebastian Gorka:

After the two agreed Jim Comey is “a piece of garbage” (which is rich coming from a woman whose husband went to jail for fraudulent tax returns she co-signed and Nazi-Party tied fugitive Gorka), the host asked if Pirro will be “doing any events” in Washington, D.C. “in the near future.”

“I don't know yet,” Pirro said. “They just send me my schedule every day. But if I am, believe me, you're in it."

“We'd love to have you in studio,” Gorka said.

Pirro said she “would love it.” Then, apparently forgetting she was still on the air, she added, “We'll see if they let me. You know Fox reviews everything. They're unbelievable.”

Either Gorka forgot they were on the air or he selfishly goaded her into more complaints about her employer, saying that since she has a new book, “You should have a carve out, right?”

“No,” Pirro said. “They are still saying you cannot do Bill O'Reilly, you cannot do Newsmax, you cannot do -- oh no.”

“That's a shame,” Gorka said.

Then Pirro spilled the beans about getting suspended, which Fox was too cowardly to admit.

PIRRO: You know what, they suspended me. And I'm not going to get fired. You know I'm worried that that suspension was the basis to tee up for anything I do wrong, they'll fire me.

Watch Pirro blab what she almost certainly regrets by now below, from Salem Radio’s September 3, 2019 America First with Sebastian Gorka, via Media Matters.

(Pirro image via screen grab)