Fox’s Your World show “analyzed” the debate between New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo and his Democratic primary challenger, Cynthia Nixon, by hosting a former ICE agent to attack the two candidates for being too pro-immigrant.

“That was a sword fight between two vacuous giants last night, trying to sound who was more subversive,” guest David Ward declared. There was no pushback from host Neil Cavuto.

He went on to rail against “Democrat cities” that supposedly lack “law and order.” FACT CHECK: crime is at a record low in New York City.

Ward also said, “I challenge Governor Cuomo to come up with one incident where an ICE agent ripped a feeding child from his mother’s breast. They can’t do it. This is just hyperbole that they get fed from the other news sources around the United States that’s not factual, it’s basically lies, and that’s what these politicians are living on.”

Actually, Cuomo did not say an ICE agent ripped a feeding child from his mother’s breast. He said New York State “is suing Donald Trump for ripping babies from the arms of their mother.” Probably, Cuomo was referring to Trump’s family separations in general. But since Ward asked, there was a report in June of a child taken from her mother while breastfeeding, as reported by an attorney with the Texas Civil Rights Project:

The undocumented immigrant from Honduras sobbed as she told an attorney Tuesday how federal authorities took her daughter while she breastfed the child in a detention center, where she was awaiting prosecution for entering the country illegally.

When the woman resisted, she was handcuffed, Natalia Cornelio, the attorney with the Texas Civil Rights Project, recalled from her interview with the woman, who had been detained under the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy to refer anyone caught crossing the border illegally for federal prosecution.

