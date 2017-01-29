A Fox News “business block” show did its best to back up Glorious Leader Donald Trump’s threat to “send in the feds” to Chicago with its own attack on the city and its Democratic mayor, Rahm Emanuel. But regular guest Ben Stein took it a step further with his special brand of conservative humor.

The discussion began with a clip of Emanuel saying that Trump should focus on important issues and not his crowd size (possibly prior to Trump’s threat). But the clip was really just an excuse for the panel to start attacking Emanuel.

Host Neil Cavuto sneered, “At least I think that’s what [Emanuel] said. It was kind of hard to hear over the sound of GUNSHOTS! That’s because Chicago’s crime rate is soaring and yet it’s the mayor who’s the one lecturing?”

“He’s done a horrible job,” guest and Fox Business host Charles Payne said.

Guest Kennedy took her own swipe, saying Emanuel is “very unserious.” She claimed he “shouldn’t be talking about these things” but should be “rolling up his sleeves” and solving Chicago’s problems. As if he couldn’t do both. She added, “A lot of people in Chicago who wants [sic] jobs can’t take them because they’re dead!”

But Ben Stein took the anti-Emanuel “humor” to a whole new level.

STEIN: He’s got 85-90% illiteracy in his public schools. Four percent of his public high school seniors can do basic arithmetic, and he is complaining about educational security as a problem for Trump. This is ridiculous, Chicago is a joke, the federal government should take over the education system there, and put in Marine Corps drill instructors. I mean this is insane.

The statement drew uproarious laughs from Kennedy and guest Charles Gasparino as well as a smile from Cavuto.

Watch it below, from the January 28, 2017 Cavuto on Business.