Yesterday, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace shocked and pleased her panel when she followed clips of Laura Ingraham, John Yoo, Brian Kilmeade and Sean Duffy smearing decorated war hero Alexander Vindman by calling them “chickens**t.”

My Crooks and Liars colleague (and editor) Aliza Worthington has a good summary:

Wallace read out Lt. Col. Vindman's condensed biography, supremely impressive and representing "the beating heart of the quintessential American story." But because he is testifying in the impeachment probe against Trump, the GOP cannot help but launch into their reflexive lies and projection, accusing him of being a spy and disloyal. Wallace played a mash-up of three of the most recent disgusting clips from the Trump a$$-lickers.

Wallace followed that by saying that Vindman is not “chickens**t” like the pundits she had just shown attacking him. For good measure, she added, “and they know he passed a background check that the president's daughter and son-in-law didn't.”

Off screen, someone identified by C&L as Donny Deutsch asked, “Did you just say what I think you said?” Someone else off screen, still unidentified, applauded.

It’s long overdue for the Trump goons to be called out.

Watch Wallace’s well-directed fury below, from MSNBC’s October 29, 2019 Deadline: White House, via Crooks and Liars.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)