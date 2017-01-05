Fox News seized on the horrible video of some black teenagers torturing a special needs white teen as yet another opportunity to present whites as the real racial victims in America. For extra political smearing points, Donald Trump advisor and Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich found a way to blame President Obama, claiming he is responsible for a growth in “black racism.”

Appearing on Fox & Friends this morning, Gingrich didn’t present any statistics, nor did the three Trump-cheerleading cohosts ask for any, when he suggested President Obama is to blame for the terrible incident:

GINGRICH: I think that there has been a dramatic rise in racial tension under President Obama and under the former attorney general. I think a lot of their language, a lot of their approach, heightened that sense of racial tension. And I think we have to oppose white racism, but we also have to oppose black racism. And I think if this had been done to an African-American by four whites, every liberal in the country would be outraged and there would be no question but that it’s a hate crime.

And I think if this had been done by four whites to an African American, Fox would not want to discuss it much. For example, even though there is no evidence connecting the crime to Black Lives Matter, the hashtag “#BLMKidnapping was mentioned more than 420,000 times on Twitter and became one of the top five Twitter trends across the country Thursday,” CNN reported.

Funny how “we need to be even-handed” Gingrich left that out, eh? None of the three cohosts brought it up either.

Instead, Gingrich went on to suggest that any future racial unrest under a Trump administration should be blamed on Obama, too:

GINGRICH: So let’s be clear about this. We are right at the edge of a terrible period which I know President-elect Donald Trump wants to avoid, of having a deep, bitter division in the communities in a way that makes America very hard to govern.

Sure Trump wants to avoid deep and bitter divisions. That’s why in addition to bogusly suggesting our first black president is not American, he said about a black protester, "Maybe he should have been roughed up," and why he whipped up his crowds into hate chants such as “lock her up.” Again the three Trump cheerleaders playing news hosts on TV failed to correct the record.

Later, Gingrich lectured the Chicago authorities about how they need to “come down like a ton of bricks” on the perpetrators – thereby raising doubt that the black offenders would not get the punishment they deserved.

Watch the race baiting below, from the January 5, 2017 Fox & Friends.