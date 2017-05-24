Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017

The eve of a tight special election in Montana turned violent as Republican candidate Greg Gianforte assaulted a reporter who tried to ask a question. Fox’s Alicia Acuna has written about what she witnessed and she includes an audio of the incident. It’s very, very disturbing.

In her account on FoxNews.com, Acuna says she was setting up in advance of a scheduled interview with Gianforte along with her field producer and photographer. While she and her crew with chatting with Gianforte before the interview, Acuna wrote, a reporter from The Guardian, Ben Jacobs, persistently asked Gianforte for a response to the Congressional Budget Office score of the American Health Care Act, i.e. “Trumpcare.”

At that point, Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground behind him. Faith, Keith and I watched in disbelief as Gianforte then began punching the man, as he moved on top the reporter and began yelling something to the effect of "I'm sick and tired of this!" […] To be clear, at no point did any of us who witnessed this assault see Jacobs show any form of physical aggression toward Gianforte, who left the area after giving statements to local sheriff's deputies.

As Acuna noted, Gianforte has issued a statement blaming Jacobs:

As Media Matters’ Eric Boehlert noted, presumably Gianforte issued that statement before he knew there was audio proving it a lie. Gianforte is not heard to ask Jacobs to lower his recorder in the audio of the incident.

It’s not surprising that Gianforte should be feeling stressed. Just today, Politico reported that his race against Rob Quist is “closer than it should be” in this GOP stronghold. The special election is tomorrow.

By the way, I did not see Acuna file any report tonight on Fox News. Did I miss it?

Meanwhile, listen to the audio of the assault below. But be warned that it is disturbing.