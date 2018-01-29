Mike Huckabee seems to have a thing about making mean-spirited “jokes,” and taking swipes at women. After smearing women using birth control and Rep. Maxine Waters, to name a few, today it was Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s turn.

Today, Huckabee tweeted a joke about Ginsburg skipping the State of the Union. He couldn't even spell her name correctly:

It's not fair that ppl are criticizing Justice Ginsberg for skipping SOTU! Security concerns wouldn't allow her to bring CPAP machine into House Chamber. pic.twitter.com/9GOR4NlHkr — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 28, 2018

A real knee-slapper, eh? Almost as good as the one about Waters:

@POTUS has dispatched Maxine Waters to NOKO to talk to Lil Kim. After 1/2 hour with her he will drink whatever he gave to his 1/2 brother. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 10, 2017

And although Huckabee insisted he was praising women when he said Demcrats want women to believe they need “Uncle Sugar” to provide birth control “because they cannot control their libido,” I suspect most women heard the underlying message of contempt loud and clear.

But nothing beats Huckabee’s hideous Cinco de Mayo tweet: