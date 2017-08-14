As I write this, probably thousands of protesters have gathered near Trump Tower ready to send Donald Trump a message when he arrives at about 9 PM ET. But Fox host Martha MacCallum made it sound as though they were there for a friendly greeting.

From Midtown Manhattan Patch:

Chants of “New York hates you!” echoed through Midtown early Monday evening as thousands of protesters stormed Trump Tower, with just a few hours to go until President Donald Trump’s first trip back to his gilded Fifth Avenue penthouse since he took office in January.

Fox News’ The Story showed the crowd but anchor MacCallum described it in quite different terms. She never used the word “protester” once:

MACCALLUM As you saw, there is quite the crowd outside of Trump Tower this evening and an enormous security presence that is wrapping around the building, sanitation trucks that are loaded down with sand, literally forming a barricade all around Trump Tower.

We saw footage of the crowd but we saw almost nothing of the anti-Trump signs.

MacCallum continued with her disingenuous description of what was going on:

MACCALLUM: That is the corner across from Trump Tower where there are hundreds, I would say, at least, of people outside ready to greet him as he comes back.

And then she brought on Newt Gingrich to talk about Trump’s comments about Charlottesville.

Watch the deception below, from the August 14, 2017 The Story with Martha MacCallum.