Mark Steyn gave his pal Tucker Carlson a good chuckle with a joke suggesting that Hillary Clinton is a murderer. Fox News liked the line so much the network promoted it in a tweet.

Steyn followed a lengthy interview with Donna Brazile in which she suggested going fishing with Carlson.

So Steyn quipped, “I’d rather go fishing with Donna Brazile than go fishing with Hillary Clinton because you get the feeling you’ll be sleeping with the fishes by the end of the afternoon if you go fishing with Hillary.”

Carlson laughed heartily.

Whoever manages the Fox News Twitter account was so amused, the video was tweeted out, tagging both Brazile and Clinton.

Two weeks ago, Sebastian Gorka suggested, on Fox News, that Hillary Clinton should be executed. He was just rewarded with a Fox contract making him a “national security strategist.”

Maybe Steyn, who has guest hosted for Carlson, will get his own show now.

Watch it below, from the November 8, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight