White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tried to talk up Donald Trump’s abysmal record in the White House but wound up making things worse.

This is the only president who actually went after a terrorist and took him out, the pre-eminent state sponsor of terror,” Meadows said about Trump on yesterday's Fox & Friends. Apparently, he forgot about another pre-eminent terrorist who was caught and killed by the Obama/Biden administration.

