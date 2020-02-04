A man indicted for threatening to kill Rep. Adam Schiff claims he was “likely” so “upset” by something he saw on Fox News that it prompted him to call Schiff’s office and leave a message threatening to “f---ing blow your brains out you f***ing piece of s***.”

From Politico:

Jan Peter Meister, a convicted sex offender with a long rap sheet, was indicted on Oct. 23, 2019 for leaving the voicemail with Schiff’s Washington, D.C. office. After a search of Meister’s residence, prosecutors also charged him with illegal possession of firearms, including a loaded .380 caliber handgun, a 9mm handgun and an American Tactical Rifle, along with 700 rounds of ammunition.

A motion filed late last week by Meister’s attorneys revealed a portion of his interview with police during which Meister apologized for making the call and said that he may have been reacting to commentary on Fox News.

“Meister responded that he watches Fox News and likely was upset at something that he saw on the news. He stated that he strongly dislikes the Democrats, and feels they are to blame for the country's political issues,” according to the police summary of the interview. “Meister stated that he likely Goggled [sic] the congressman’s office number to make the call.”

Meister, who has been detained pending his trial, has argued that he never intended to make good on the threat to Schiff.

The scary thing is, how many other armed-to-the-teeth Meisters are out there, who might be further triggered by Fox News?

