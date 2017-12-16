Before he got around to trashing the FBI and the American intelligence community, Fox Business anchor Lou Dobbs laughed supportively over Vladimir Putin’s nasty swipe at American lawmakers.

Here’s the put-down from Putin, as per the New York Times. It came during his annual news conference Thursday:

On North Korea, also known as the Democratic Republic of North Korea, Mr. Putin mocked Congress for condemning Russia while seeking its help. “You are interesting guys,” the president said with a smirk. American lawmakers appear to be good-looking, well dressed and smart, he said, but they “are placing us on the same shelf with D.P.R.K. and Iran while simultaneously pushing Trump toward solving the North Korean and Iran nuclear problems through joint efforts with us. Are you normal at all?”

Yet Dobbs, a guy who holds himself up as such a patriot that he obsessed over Barack Obama’s birth certificate long after his birth in Hawaii had been proved to fact checkers' satisfaction, did not stand with America over a foreign adversary’s swipe at our country.

After welcoming guest Steve Forbes, Dobbs all but gushed over Putin’s jab:

DOBBS: I love the question from Putin, “Are those people in Congress normal?” And if he’s listening, I would just like to assure him they are definitely not normal.

Dobbs and Forbes chuckled heartily.

DOBBS: Do you have a minority view on that? FORBES: No, but I don’t know how many members of his Duma are normal, either. DOBBS: Well, yeah, but we don’t know them and they’re not nearly as relevant as our folks are.

Later in the discussion, after ridiculously suggesting that there are more Christmas lights and more holiday spirit now that Trump is in the White House, Dobbs and Forbes went on a vicious attack on the FBI and the U.S. intelligence community. It was the latest battle in Fox's war on the Russia investigation:

DOBBS: I think it's safe to say, we now know that we have the most corrupt FBI, the most corrupt Justice Department in our country's history. I mean, it's been demonstrated. Congress has yet to act. There should be people going to jail right now. It is so clear the actions of so many who've tried to frustrate the Constitution and a duly elected president. FORBES: Well, we've never had anything like this. This is a scandal of unprecedence in American history where the leadership of the FBI, the Department of Justice, various intelligence actively worked to subvert the campaign of a major party presidential candidate. ... A lot of those people are going to be experiencing wearing thick-striped suits. DOBBS: I certainly hope you're right.

It's an unprecedented scandal alright but not for the reasons these two are trying to sell us. The real scandal is that these two political-power hungry, partisans are willing to cozy up to Russia and smear some of our most esteemed institutions in service to the least popular resident of the Oval Office in polling history - and there's a cable "news" network willing to allow them to do this.

Watch Dobbs and Forbes below, from FBN's December 15, 2017 Lou Dobbs Tonight, and ask yourself, whose side are they on?